Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of International Paper worth $319,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

