DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

