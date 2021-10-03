Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 58.2% in September

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. Docebo has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

