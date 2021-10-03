DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

NYSE DSL opened at $17.96 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.