Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

NYSE DOV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.