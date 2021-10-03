DPRating (RATING) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $567,384.08 and $1,687.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.