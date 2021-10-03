DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 12,729,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,033,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.