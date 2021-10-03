DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.78 and traded as low as $14.40. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 2,812 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

