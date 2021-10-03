DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.78 and traded as low as $14.40. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 2,812 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
