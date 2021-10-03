Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.83.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

