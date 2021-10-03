DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 405.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 1,667,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,315. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

