DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

