Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.