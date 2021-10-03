East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EJPRY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 59,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,602. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

