EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$25.77 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

