Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 2,686,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

