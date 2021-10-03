EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

