Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.76. 4,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

