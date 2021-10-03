Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 849,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

