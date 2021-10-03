Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endava by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Endava by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.