Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $36,483.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,750 shares of company stock worth $266,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

