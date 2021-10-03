Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $635.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 99.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.