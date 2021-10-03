Entrust Global Partners L L C Cuts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Entrust Global Partners L L C lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up 33.4% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Lyft were worth $89,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

