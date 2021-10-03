Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

XMPT opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

