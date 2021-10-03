Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $538,000.

BATS:SVAL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

