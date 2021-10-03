Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $85.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

