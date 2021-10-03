Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO opened at $29.71 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,079.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

