Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $145.12 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.02 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

