Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

