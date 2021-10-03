Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Hits $40.29 on Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.53 or 0.45086990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00227271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

