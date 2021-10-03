EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.54 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

