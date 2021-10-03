Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,571,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $16,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,748,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 16,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

