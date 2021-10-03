EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EQT by 7,372.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of EQT by 684.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EQT by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

