Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

