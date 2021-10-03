Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 24.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 857,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

