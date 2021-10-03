Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

