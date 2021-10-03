Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.42% of Intevac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intevac by 93.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

