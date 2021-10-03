Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 618.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

