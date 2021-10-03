Ergoteles LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $464.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $346.45 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

