Ergoteles LLC Invests $624,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXLW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

