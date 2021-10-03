Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Goodrich Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

