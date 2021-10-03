Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $56.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,638. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $54.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

