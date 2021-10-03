Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $158.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $162.48 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Everi stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 1,447,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

In related news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,425. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

