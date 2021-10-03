Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

