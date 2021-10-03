Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 245.0% in September

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

