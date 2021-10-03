Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,139 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. 2,850,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,944. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.