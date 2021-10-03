Financial Contrast: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 773.94 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.70 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 249.91%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.