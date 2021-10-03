Financial Contrast: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $27.75 billion 1.16 $1.42 billion $5.61 17.08 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 11.59% 49.55% 12.24% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 2 7 6 0 2.27 Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $102.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment also offers olefins and polyolefins. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment includes propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites, and advanced polymers. The Refining segment refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

