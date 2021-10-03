FinNexus Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $7,002.51 and $39.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 15,183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

