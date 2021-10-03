First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stake Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of First Bank worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

