First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

